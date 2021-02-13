Harmony (ONE) Tops One Day Volume of $113.04 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 145.4% higher against the dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $255.22 million and approximately $113.04 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00072286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.55 or 0.01057284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00056704 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.83 or 0.05583473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,241,959,622 coins and its circulating supply is 9,480,885,622 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.