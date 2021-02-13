Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce sales of $514.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.40 million to $525.90 million. Harsco reported sales of $399.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harsco.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 930,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 467,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

