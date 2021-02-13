HashCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $96,420.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One HashCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $446,216.10 and $96,420.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

