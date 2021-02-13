Hashgard (GARD) Trading Up 38% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $18.93 million and $133,054.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00067098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.51 or 0.01058103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00055745 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.45 or 0.05551342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.