Hathor (HTR) Price Up 112.1% Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 112.1% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $79.69 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

Hathor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

