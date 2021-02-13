Haven Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $117.33 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $117.33 million and approximately $729,669.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.08 or 0.00017131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,161.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.06 or 0.03842255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.75 or 0.00470184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $638.64 or 0.01354148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.61 or 0.00552586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.03 or 0.00502595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00369246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00034151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,522,098 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

