HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.23

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.23 and traded as high as $58.22. HCI Group shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 33,087 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $462.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HCI Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

