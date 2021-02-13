H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

HEES stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.10 and a beta of 2.40.

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

