Head to Head Analysis: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) vs. Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and Natus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 13.90 $61.15 million $1.60 42.48 Natus Medical $495.52 million 1.82 -$15.67 million $1.24 21.43

InMode has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical. Natus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

InMode has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InMode and Natus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Natus Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14% Natus Medical -4.33% 3.87% 2.50%

Summary

InMode beats Natus Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and India, as well as indirectly through distributors in 46 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; jaundice management products; brain injury products; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. Additionally, it offers NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; balance assessment systems to evaluate patients with balance disorders; head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns; and incubators to control the newborn's environment. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, and governmental agencies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

