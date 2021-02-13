Head-To-Head Contrast: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) versus Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemung Financial and Citizens Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $87.00 million 1.99 $15.61 million $3.20 11.63 Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 2.15 $1.79 billion $3.84 10.55

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chemung Financial and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens Financial Group 1 4 9 0 2.57

Chemung Financial currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $41.12, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 21.06% 9.54% 0.93% Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62%

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Chemung Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans; and letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, and mutual fund services. In addition, the company provides guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, it provides securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, and interest rate swap services. As of March 23, 2020, the company operated through 33 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 135 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

