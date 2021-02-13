Head to Head Review: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and ResMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,254.96 -$3.08 million N/A N/A ResMed $2.96 billion 9.87 $621.67 million $4.76 42.13

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and ResMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% ResMed 22.45% 30.64% 16.43%

Volatility and Risk

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ResMed has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Invo Bioscience and ResMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A ResMed 0 5 4 0 2.44

ResMed has a consensus target price of $189.40, indicating a potential downside of 5.56%. Given ResMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Summary

ResMed beats Invo Bioscience on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; AirView that enables remote monitoring, over-the-air trouble shooting, and changing of device settings; and myAir, a patient engagement application that offers sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as connectivity module and propeller solutions. In addition, it provides business management software and services to out-of-hospital providers, home medical equipment, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics; and HEALTHCAREfirst and MatrixCare solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

