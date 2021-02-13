Head-To-Head Survey: Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Industria de Diseño Textil has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Vinci’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseño Textil $31.68 billion 3.08 $4.07 billion $0.65 24.06 Vinci $53.83 billion 1.13 $3.65 billion N/A N/A

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vinci.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Industria de Diseño Textil and Vinci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseño Textil 2 4 6 0 2.33 Vinci 0 3 5 0 2.63

Dividends

Industria de Diseño Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Industria de Diseño Textil pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseño Textil and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseño Textil 7.18% 12.74% 6.67% Vinci N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Vinci on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,564 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, and other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

