Head-To-Head Survey: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) versus Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Datable Technology and Synopsys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -161.29% N/A -289.64% Synopsys 18.03% 14.81% 8.79%

Volatility and Risk

Datable Technology has a beta of -3.18, suggesting that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synopsys has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Datable Technology and Synopsys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Synopsys 0 2 12 0 2.86

Synopsys has a consensus target price of $245.62, suggesting a potential downside of 15.91%. Given Synopsys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datable Technology and Synopsys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $1.18 million 6.06 -$1.67 million N/A N/A Synopsys $3.69 billion 12.13 $664.35 million $4.27 68.41

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Summary

Synopsys beats Datable Technology on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PlatformÂ³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It serves Internet advertising sector consumers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions; and professional and other services. It has a collaboration with IBM Research's AI Hardware Center to advance the development of chip architectures and design methodologies critical to the next generation of AI chips. Synopsys, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

