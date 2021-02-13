Head-To-Head Survey: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Physical Therapy and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Oak Street Health 0 1 10 0 2.91

U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus price target of $90.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.15%. Oak Street Health has a consensus price target of $65.13, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Oak Street Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.21% 11.20% 4.77% Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Oak Street Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $481.97 million 3.70 $40.04 million $2.82 49.22 Oak Street Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Street Health.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats U.S. Physical Therapy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of October 9, 2020, it operated 549 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

