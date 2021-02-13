Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $318.35

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $318.35 and traded as high as $399.00. Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) shares last traded at $394.00, with a volume of 29,302 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 382.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.34 million and a P/E ratio of -35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

