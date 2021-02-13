HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.19. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 18,801 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

About HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.