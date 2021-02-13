Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.17 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -123.40, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

