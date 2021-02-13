Hedera Hashgraph Market Capitalization Hits $960.99 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $960.99 million and approximately $124.27 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00332959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002733 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015649 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,812,934 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

