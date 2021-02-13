Hedget Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Hedget token can now be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00014772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and $1.08 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

