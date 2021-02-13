HedgeTrade Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $486.33 million and $131,191.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002645 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00036507 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005440 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022469 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

