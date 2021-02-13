Hegic (HEGIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.97 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 92.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $195.48 million and $11.97 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00276415 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00096915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00089008 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,728.00 or 0.97460695 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,143,899 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

