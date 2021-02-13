Hegic (HEGIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.89 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Hegic token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 82.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $194.93 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00277058 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00090896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00088139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00090616 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,783.47 or 0.98606199 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,703,899 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

Hegic Token Trading

Hegic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

