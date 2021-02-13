HEIDI Achieves Market Cap of $3,263.82 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a market cap of $3,263.82 and $246.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002961 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

