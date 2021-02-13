HEIDI (HDI) Market Cap Hits $2,504.33

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 109.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $2,504.33 and $211.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003240 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

