Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.19

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.19 and traded as high as $195.00. Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) shares last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 4,695 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.01 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.37.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

