Helium (HNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Helium token can now be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00009384 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $308.42 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00350995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.23 or 0.03677706 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055892 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Helium Token Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,940,479 tokens. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.