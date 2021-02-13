HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.08 ($62.45).

Several analysts have recently commented on HLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €51.60 ($60.71) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.88. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

