Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003585 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $119.18 million and approximately $323,532.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00467924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.