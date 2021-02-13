Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HLTOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.