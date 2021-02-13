Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HP. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.05.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

