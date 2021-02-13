Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.37. 410,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HENKY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.