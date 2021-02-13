Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Hennessy Advisors has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $64,233.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,255.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

