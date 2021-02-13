Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report sales of $70.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.92 million and the highest is $71.19 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $70.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $282.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.84 million to $283.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.33 million to $306.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $5,480,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,156,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.