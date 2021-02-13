Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 803,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the January 14th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

HTGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Hercules Capital stock remained flat at $$15.41 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 463,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

