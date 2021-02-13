Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Trading Down 2.1%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 2,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in North and South metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; personal loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, accounts receivable financing, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

