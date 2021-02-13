HEROcoin Tops One Day Volume of $35,346.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $35,346.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00066352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.85 or 0.01057297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00054782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.52 or 0.05616951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

