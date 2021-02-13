Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce $46.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.15 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $132.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $187.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.47 million to $199.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.30 million, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $347.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Several research firms recently commented on HT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of HT stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

