Hertsford Capital plc (HERT.L) (LON:HERT) Shares Up 5.1%

Hertsford Capital plc (HERT.L) (LON:HERT)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 197,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 82,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.73.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hertsford Capital plc (HERT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertsford Capital plc (HERT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.