Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of HES stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,648 shares of company stock valued at $23,177,150. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

