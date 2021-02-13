HEX Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $7.35 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00089276 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002538 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.