Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) dropped 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42.

About Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

