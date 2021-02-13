High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.21. High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 7,050 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The stock has a market cap of C$58.51 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.