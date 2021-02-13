Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.12 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

