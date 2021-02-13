Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $729.73 Million

Brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report sales of $729.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the lowest is $729.40 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $723.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.