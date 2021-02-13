Hillenbrand, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,324.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997 over the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.