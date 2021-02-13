Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.