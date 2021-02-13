Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $455.10 Million

Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $455.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.80 million. Hilltop reported sales of $382.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HTH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hilltop by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hilltop by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hilltop by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $31.87 on Friday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

