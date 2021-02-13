Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 99.4% in January

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the January 14th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HTHIY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.84. 23,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. Hitachi has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $95.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTHIY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

