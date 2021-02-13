Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.17 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $93.17 million and approximately $21.07 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 46% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000138 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00033785 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,911,853 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

