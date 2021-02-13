Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,970.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $4,970.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.71 or 0.01079156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.79 or 0.05654599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019228 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

